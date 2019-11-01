Police: Geology firm caused sinkhole to open beneath Altamonte Springs condo building

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A sinkhole that opened beneath an Altamonte Springs condominium building Tuesday, forcing 13 residents to evacuate, was caused by testing, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said Friday.
The hole, which grew to 20 feet wide and 20 feet deep, opened at about 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Royal Arms Condominiums near East Altamonte and Palm Springs drives.
"There was a company on scene doing testing," said Michelle Sosa, a police spokeswoman. "The testing led to the depression in the ground and chain of events where we are today."
Central Florida Testing Laboratories Inc. conducted the testing, she said.
Sosa said the hole has been filled and that crews will conduct structural evaluations Monday morning.
