Retail theft bust nabs 32 people; Polk sheriff warns others, 'You will go to jail'

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Organized Retail Crime Unit arrested 32 people Monday, officials said.
The arrests were part of a countywide undercover investigation focused on catching thieves who hit multiple Polk County stores.
"Our Organized Retail Crime task force works with area retailers and other law enforcement agencies to apprehend those who are stealing. We are sending out this warning to everyone: If you steal from stores in Polk County, you will go to jail." Sheriff Grady Judd said.
The arrests were made at the following businesses in the areas of Auburndale, Mulberry, Lakeland, Lake Wales and Winter Haven: Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Belk, Goodwill, Home Depot, Kohl's, Lowe's, Marshall's, JCPenney, Target, TJ Maxx, Walgreens and Walmart.
Detectives worked with loss prevention personnel at each store, focusing on identifying people who were trying to conceal items and leave the stores without paying, and other methods of theft or fraud, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Of the 32 suspects arrested, six were juveniles, who were charged with petit theft and grand theft. The youngest person arrested was 14 years old and the oldest was 60 years old.
The Sheriff’s Office filed a total of 20 felony charges and 29 misdemeanor charges. The total value of items stolen by these suspects is $7,627.00.
Nineteen of those arrested have criminal histories. Those with criminal histories have a combined total of 57 previous felony and 79 previous misdemeanor charges, deputies said.
The names of those arrested are: Nancy Cain Anderson, 57, of Auburndale, Tammy Diane Fordham, 51, of Mulberry, Brooke Leanne Archie, 23, of Winter Haven, Clayton Thomas Tate, 29, of Winter Haven, a 17-year-old boy from New York, Jenna Hoovler, 18, of Acra, N.Y., Rodney Moseley, 41, of Plant City, Caroline Martin, 49, of Auburndale, Walter Forte, 60, of Winter Haven, Christine Earp, 33, of Winter Haven, Joseph Yeager, 39, of Lakeland, Tambril Fullwood, 30, of Lakeland, Joshua Nelson, 24, of Zephyrhills, Raymond Matt, 18, of Lakeland, Anita Smith, 60, of Winter Haven, Daiquiri Willis, 33, of Lakeland, Ronald Whitehall, Jr., 32, of Lakeland, Alma Velasquez, 31, of Tampa, Andrew Robinson, 24, of Chicago, IL, a 14-year-old girl from Lakeland, Donald Vanvleck, 31, of Tampa, Yuseidy Martin, 30, of Lakeland, Kenia Lugo-Ramirez, 36, of Lakeland, Brandon Egley, 22, of Lakeland, Aminah Johnson, 22, of Winter Haven, a 17-year-old female of Clearwater, a 17-year-old girl from Dunedin, Cathleen Gable, 59, of Mulberry, Michael Runnacles, 43, of Bartow, Gregory Wilson, 35, of Lakeland, a 17-year-old boy from Clermont, a 17-year-old girl from Clearwater.
