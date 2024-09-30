Retired Volusia County deputy dies while working during Helene flooding in North Carolina

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Volusia County is mourning the loss of a retired deputy who died as a result of flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Retired Volusia County Deputy Jim Lau died while working as a courthouse security officer in North Carolina.

Investigators said someone reported seeing his truck go into a river on Friday morning.

Crews recovered his body the next day.

Lau served in Volusia County from 1982 to 2005.

On social media, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted, “He was instrumental in establishing the crime scene program and taught hundreds of new deputies various crime scene skills. Thank you for your service, Jim, and may God bless your loved ones who mourn your loss.”

