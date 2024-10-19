Richard Branson to co-pilot first crewed flight of Space Perspective’s space balloon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Billionaire Richard Branson is embarking on a new space mission.

He will be co-piloting the first crewed flight of Space Perspective’s space balloon.

It’s a pressurized capsule designed to carry eight passengers 20 miles above Earth.

“We’re delighted by Richard’s decision to join Jane and I as co-pilot on the first crewed flight, leveraging his deep experience in ballooning to ensure a successful maiden voyage,” said Taber MacCallum, Founder and CTO of Space Perspective.

The balloon is designed to use hydrogen power to reach the edge of space.

Space Perspective said the first uncrewed test flight took place in September.

