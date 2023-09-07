‘Right to rock’: Florida legislator seeks to ensure freedom of speech of performing artists

ORLANDO, Fla. — The “Right to Rock Act”.

That’s what one Florida legislator is calling a bill he filed that aims to prevent certain venues from canceling artists’ performances due to their political beliefs.

Ted Nugent is an outspoken conservative and also a rock legend in the eyes of fans like State Representative Dr. Joel Rudman (R-Navarre).

So, when Nugent recently had a planned show canceled after the venue received pushback on social media for hosting the rock and roll, it inspired Rudman to take action.

“So basically one-thousand people, who probably weren’t going to the concert in the first place, kept the rest of Bermingham from seeing Ted Nugent, and that’s something we’re not gonna let happen in the State of Florida,” Rudman said.

His solution: The Right to Rock Act.

The bill prohibits venues that receive tax dollars from canceling a contract with an artist due to their social media behavior or political beliefs.

Rudman argues it protects the artists’ First Amendment rights and the rights of fans to see their idols perform.

“There are hundreds of reasons you can break a contract, but we’re not going to let you discriminate against a performing artist based on their politics,” Rudman said.

But State Representative Anna Eskamani argues Rudman’s bill ignores the First Amendment rights of the venues.

“They have the ability to decide what type of speech is warranted in their facility,” Eskamani said. “So, as long as a contract has a cancelation policy that is agreed upon by both parties, we as government cannot get involved in a contractual agreement.”

But Rudman feels by limiting the scope to venues that receive tax dollars, he’ll be able to garner support for the legislation this upcoming session.

“I wouldn’t be in the state Legislature if it weren’t for Alice Cooper and Paul Stanley, people who have already been attacked on social media earlier this year. So, we’re going to defend their right to rock,” said Rudman.

Whether the ‘right to rock’ is ultimately enshrined in state statute remains to be seen.

Lawmakers return to the State Capitol for early committee meetings in less than two weeks.

