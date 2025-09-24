Kissimmee, Fla — Join us for the Rise & Run 5K at NeoCity in Kissimmee Saturday, October 18th. Help the Rotary Club of Kissimmee West raise money for Help Now of Osceola, Inc which provides shelter for survivors of domestic violence and End Polio Now programs.

Whether you run as an individual or part of a team, your participation helps raise vital funds to support survivors locally and to educate and work toward eradicating polio worldwide.

To register, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Kissimmee/RISERUN5KNEOCITY