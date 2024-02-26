Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will be handing out free Italian Ice

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering free strawberries n’ cream Italian ice in Central Florida.

The ice cream shop celebrates the strawberry harvest season with a sweet offer for residents.

The free Italian ice day will be on Feb. 28.

Customers can enjoy one free small strawberries n’ cream Italian ice at any participating Rita’s shop.

The annual celebration of the strawberry harvest season is a cherished tradition for locals and visitors.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

