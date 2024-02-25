Bark for your buck: Help local animal charities with annual Pints n’ Paws festival

SANFORD, Fla. — Enjoy a pint with a furry friend during next month’s craft beer festival in Historic Downtown Sanford.

Guests can attend one of the city’s popular events at the Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival on March 23.

Over 100 breweries will provide craft beer for the pet-friendly event.

There will also be food trucks, live music and lots of dogs.

Proceeds will benefit local animal charities.

For the past 11 years, Pints n’ Paws has raised $600,000 for rescue animals. Last year, the event raised $115,000.

Admission to the event is free, and it runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our local animal rescues are such an important part of our community, and everyone loves to come together to support them and all of the amazing animals in need of homes every year,” said Paul Williams, owner of The West End Trading Company. “We’re excited to see everyone come back this year for another great event with delicious beer, food and fun with our furry friends.”

Guests who purchase general admission tickets receive free samples of all craft beer.

Guests must be 21 and older to drink alcohol.

