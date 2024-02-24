The need has never been greater for this Howey-in-the-Hills cat sanctuary

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — Jannett Santiago said her passion for caring for cats began years before she created Purrrfect Angels Cat Rescue and Sanctuary in Howey-in-the-Hills.

For years, she would drive around Orlando to feed colonies of stray cats. Then she learned about a process called Trap, Neuter and Release, which also known as TNR.

Santiago would trap, fix and release the stray cats she cared for, but as it became more work, she needed a new way to care for all the cats she loved so much -- thus Purrrfect Angels Cat Rescue and Sanctuary was born.

For more than six years, the nonprofit has been caring for hundreds of cats in a cage-free environment with plenty of room, food and activities, so that they have all the enrichment they could possibly need.

Some cats are there briefly before being adopted out, and others live out the rest of their days in that cat paradise.

But that paradise has had some troubles lately.

Purrrfect Angels stopped taking in strays and fosters late last year as their vet bills grew.

The organization began collecting donations to chip away at its $16,000 vet bill, and in January, Santiago suffered a stroke.

With her left side numb and her dominant hand greatly weakened, she knew she needed help.

Santiago said the cats are safe and full cared for, but her organization needs some extra help as Santiago’s medical bills begin to stack atop vet bills.

She said her goal is to again open the sanctuary’s doors to fosters and other cats in need. But until Santiago recovers and her vet bill is paid down, she must focus on caring for the sanctuary’s more than 200 current residents.

Click here to contribute to her efforts.

