Ritzy Dr. Phillips shopping center with upscale eateries put on market

One of metro Orlando’s ritziest lifestyle centers has been placed on the market with a head-turning asking price of $49 million.

Dellagio Town Center, the 109,000-square-foot luxury shopping center accounting for three parcels on Sand Lake Road, west of Dr. Phillips Boulevard, is being marketed for sale by brokers Brandon Kassab and Derek Kello of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan-based Encore Real Estate Investment Services.

High-profile tenants for the center include Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Chef Norman Van Aken’s recently opened Norman’s Orlando restaurant, private dining and social club London House Orlando, BigFin Seafood Kitchen and Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi.

