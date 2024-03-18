Road closures in Lake Mary due to a train incident

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Officers have closed roads in Lake Mary because of a train accident.

On Monday morning, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Mary Fire Department responded to a man hit by a train in Lake Mary.

Officers have currently closed West 25th Street at Old Lake Mary Road and Hardy Avenue.

Read: Joann, craft and fabric retailer, files for bankruptcy

Officers said they are unsure if the man was in the actual path of the train.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group