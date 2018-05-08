Robbery suspect killed after gunfire exchange with victim at Conway ATM, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An attempted robber was killed Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire outside a Wells Fargo ATM in the Conway neighborhood, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said a man in his 60s was at the ATM on Hoffner Avenue Conway Crossings Plaza at about 2:30 a.m., when a man in his 20s tried to rob him, deputies said.
The robbery victim, who has a valid Concealed Weapons permit, was armed with a gun and gunfire was exchanged, deputies said.
The man in his 60s then got into his car and drove a short distance away and called 911, officials said. He then returned to the scene to meet with investigators.
The man in his 20s told deputies he had been robbed, but that information proved to be false, authorities said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, deputies said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
