Arrest made after deadly hit-and-run crash on New Smyrna Beach sidewalk, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Police in New Smyrna Beach said a man has been arrested after a deadly crash in January.

Officials said Mark Ruth was arrested Thursday after a four-month investigation.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Jan. 25 on the North Causeway.

A man and a woman were on a sidewalk when they were struck by a driver. The man was seriously injured, and the woman was killed in the crash.

According to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Ruth was behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling westbound when it suddenly left the roadway and onto the sidewalk.

Ruth was taken to the Volusia County Jail and is expected to make his first court appearance in the coming days.

In addition to vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, Ruth is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash and possession of a controlled substance.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

