Florida father arrested at arcade after 3-year-old found wandering alone near woods, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A weeklong search for a missing father ended in a gaming arcade, where authorities found more than just loose tokens and flashing screens.

Cody Coble, a father in Indian River County, is now facing four criminal charges after investigators say he abandoned his 3-year-old child, who was found wandering along near some woods two blocks from their home.

Deputies said they found the child, but while returning the 3-year-old to the family’s home, Coble ran away from law enforcement on foot.

Authorities searched for Coble for more than a week, receiving a tip that finally led them to a local gaming arcade.

Deputies said he was arrested without any incident and mentioned that he had 6 grams of methamphetamine in his possession during the arrest.

Coble now faces four charges, including child neglect, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

