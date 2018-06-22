ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff’s deputies trying to arrest an armed robbery suspect had to chase him across county lines before he veered off the road and crashed into an embankment.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies said they were trying to arrest Damian Lopez, 19, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Lopez was wanted on an armed robbery warrant and was on probation, deputies said.
According to deputies, Lopez drove off, leading deputies on a chase from a neighborhood on Glasser Avenue near the UCF campus, hitting street signs and another car as he sped off.
Deputies said the pursuit continued into Seminole County, where deputies said Lopez veered off SR-417 near Lake Mary Boulevard, hitting a fence and an embankment.
Lopez was taken to the Orange County jail.
No one else was hurt during the pursuit.
Locations of the starting and ending points of the chase:
