Update: Rockledge High School is still under lockdown, as dismissal may be delayed

Update:

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — According to the Rockledge Police Department, Rockledge High School is still under lockdown.

Dismissal may be delayed as police complete their investigation.

Previous Story:

Rockledge High School is under a lockdown on Friday, according to Brevard County public schools.

BCPS told Channel 9 that no students were harmed and that they were all safe.

Law enforcement on campus is still investigating the cause of the lockdown.

