Update: Rockledge High School is still under lockdown, as dismissal may be delayed

Update:
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — According to the Rockledge Police Department, Rockledge High School is still under lockdown.
Dismissal may be delayed as police complete their investigation.
Previous Story:
Rockledge High School is under a lockdown on Friday, according to Brevard County public schools.
BCPS told Channel 9 that no students were harmed and that they were all safe.
Law enforcement on campus is still investigating the cause of the lockdown.
