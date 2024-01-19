Roller coaster-like weather pattern takes another plunge; what to expect this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Light showers are preceding a blast of arctic air that will grip Central Florida this weekend, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Friday afternoon.

Expect a dry and chilly weekend ahead.

A brisk, northerly wind will bring to our area wind-chill readings in the 30s and 40s on Saturday morning and evening and in the 20s and 30s on Sunday morning, Terry said.

He said that depending on cloud coverage, we can expect Sunday to be the coldest morning of the season, with Orlando’s lows dipping to the mid-to-upper 30s.

Read: Alec Baldwin indicted on manslaughter charges in ‘Rust’ shooting

Afternoon forecast: Friday, Jan. 19 Afternoon forecast: Friday, Jan. 19 (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Read: Sports Illustrated announces layoffs affecting most of its staff

“We’ll get some sun back, especially Saturday,” Terry said. “But a freeze is likely Sunday morning across Marion County, and we’ll all have wind chills in the 30s on Sunday morning.”

On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued freeze watches for Marion and Sumter counties for Sunday morning.

“We’ll also see near-freezing conditions in surrounding rural areas,” Terry said.

Read: Student loan forgiveness: Biden cancels another $5 billion in debt

Watch his most updated forecast on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

Download our news and weather apps by clicking here.

Cold air coming (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 32 January snow WASHINGTON DC, USA - JANUARY 15: People are walking around the snow-covered National Mall, in Washington DC, United States on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Rabia Iclal Turan/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group