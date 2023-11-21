Rolling Stones to bring Hackney Diamonds tour to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Rolling Stones are headed back to Orlando.

The iconic British rock band announced it will bring its 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour to The City Beautiful.

The Rolling Stones are set to perform on June 3 at Camping World Stadium.

The 16-city tour kicks off Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

Officials said fans can expect to experience Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood playing their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more.

The tour will also feature fan-favorite deep cuts and music from their new album, “Hackney Diamonds.”

The Rolling Stones last performed at Camping World Stadium in 2015.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1.

More information about the show and how to buy tickets can be found here.

