Safety changes implemented after Flagler County paramedic arrested for sex crimes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Fire Rescue is adopting new safety protocols in response to the arrest of a former Flagler County Fire Rescue Paramedic.

Investigators arrested 37-year-old James Melady on charges of sexual battery and video voyeurism last week.

Daytona Beach police detectives said that they discovered a video of Melady molesting an unconscious woman in Flagler County “while on-duty and in uniform while performing his official duties.”

According to the police report, in October of 2021 Melady responded to a call for an unresponsive and intoxicated woman.

Instead of transporting her to the hospital, investigators said Melady recorded himself violating the woman in the back of the ambulance.

According to a news release issued by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, James Tyler Melady, 37, “confessed to his crimes” during an interview with investigators.

“We want to express concern and extend our support to the victim and her family,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “The actions described are deeply disturbing and completely contrary to the values of our organization, and the principles we uphold in our service to the community.”

Flagler County Fire Rescue said they immediately implemented the following enhanced safety and security measures after Melady’s arrest:

Mandatory Two-Person Protocol – All ambulances will now have two personnel riding in the back when patients are considered vulnerable or underage to ensure additional oversight and support.

– All ambulances will now have two personnel riding in the back when patients are considered vulnerable or underage to ensure additional oversight and support. Psychological Evaluations – Mandatory psychological evaluations will be conducted for all Fire Rescue new employees to support their mental health and professional conduct. This procedure was implemented before knowledge of this incident and will continue.

– Mandatory psychological evaluations will be conducted for all Fire Rescue new employees to support their mental health and professional conduct. This procedure was implemented before knowledge of this incident and will continue. Enhanced Surveillance – Current external 360-degree cameras used for driver awareness will have an additional camera installed in the back of all vehicles for awareness of activities in the patient compartment for additional safety.

– Current external 360-degree cameras used for driver awareness will have an additional camera installed in the back of all vehicles for awareness of activities in the patient compartment for additional safety. Rescue Supervisor on All Ambulances – In August, before awareness of this criminal allegation, Fire Rescue established the Rescue Supervisor position for all ambulances within the county to ensure oversight on all units.

“These actions reflect our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the people we serve,” said Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. “We want to emphasize that the actions of one individual do not reflect the dedication and heroism of our entire team.”

According to Flagler County Fire Rescue, Melady had been with the department since June of 2018, but was put on an unrelated administrative leave back in May after failing a drug test.

He resigned in the aftermath and had not worked for Fire Rescue for at least four months prior to his arrest.

