Salt Life to close Florida stores if buyer not found for parent company

Salt Life will close several Florida stores — including two in Central Florida — if its parent company does not find a buyer for the brand.

The lifestyle brand notified the state that its parent company Delta Apparel is seeking a buyer as it goes through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, and if a buyer is not found, it will have to close 16 of its stores in the Sunshine State. Roughly 98 job cuts tied to the potential closures will occur by Aug. 29 if a buyer is not found.

Duluth, Georgia-based Delta Apparel plans to sell the 28-store brand in a bankruptcy auction on Aug. 20, with a stalking horse bid of $28 million made by FCM Saltwater Holdings Inc., Orlando Business Journal sister paper Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. Delta was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on July 2.

