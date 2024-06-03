Sam Ash seeks bids for Florida stores amid bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A real estate firm is accepting bids for 27 Sam Ash Music Corp. stores and facilities in the U.S., including six in Florida and one in Orlando.

A&G Real Estate Partners plans to market the Sam Ash locations in 12 states pending court approval, according to a news release from the Melville, New York-based real estate consultancy firm.

Hicksville, New York-based Sam Ash and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey on May 8. The company’s filing said it has between $100-$500 million in assets and liabilities.

