Sanford discusses sending $10 million to highway extension project

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford leaders may not have long to think about where they’re investing their new gas tax money, if Seminole County gets its way.

Commissioners met Monday to talk about sending the first 10 years of the new tax toward extending SR 417 to Lake Mary Boulevard and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB).

Supporters of the controversial spur road say it’s necessary to alleviate traffic on the city’s east side and spark new development. Much of the traffic is pass-through commuters from Volusia County, who spill onto other local roads, backing them up.

CFX has a $50 million hole in the project’s budget. Seminole County has already put up $25 million, while the cities, including Sanford, are being asked to make up the difference.

The project would generate only $48.1 million in toll revenue, per CFX estimates. That’s about 24% of the estimated $200.4 million cost.

“If we don’t do this, then the fix is going to be more work,” Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff, who said he wasn’t fully on board during an interview Monday, explained. “Over time, this is a project that will have a very big impact.”

If completed, Lake Mary Boulevard could see a 46% drop in traffic once the new road opens. The connector is also designed to support future development in the region, including an estimated 10,000 new homes planned along the corridor.

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