Sanford man charged after dirt bike crash that killed his 2 young children, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford man has been arrested on charges that he killed his own children while they were all riding on a dirt bike.

The deadly crash happened in February on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

Investigators said Randy Cambridge was riding an unregistered dirt bike with his two young kids in when they were hit by a truck around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the dirt bike that was not street-legal, had no headlight, and was speeding at the time of the crash.

The two children did not survive the crash.

Cambridge was taken into custody in Volusia County this week.

He faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

