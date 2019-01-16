Sanford man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of woman, child

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her son.
In 2017, Allen Cashe killed Latina Herring and her 8-year-old son, Branden. Prosecutors said Cashe also shot Herring's father, her other son and two innocent bystanders.
Cashe pleaded no contest last month.
#Breaking: Judge sentences Allen Cashe to life in prison for murder of LaTina Herring and her 8 year old son Branden. 4 others shot as well. Cashe said nothing before sentencing.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/XJv9P6cQqa— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) January 16, 2019
The shootings happened during an argument about keys. Herring told police Cashe had the keys to her home and refused to give them back. While talking to Herring, police received a 911 call from Cashe stating that Herring had the keys to his vehicle. The victim returned the keys to Cashe at a gas station in Sanford, and both parties left separately.
Police said they later received a 911 call about the former couple getting into a second argument over property, this time at the home. The officer went to the home and was able to settle the argument once more, police said.
Officers arrived at the home, and found Herring and Cashe fighting in the front yard, arguing over Cashe returning the keys, which were later located inside the home.
According to police, Cashe then collected some of his clothing and was preparing to leave the home. The victim brought out a bag, saying it was filled with more of Cashe’s belongings. Cashe refused to take the bag and left.
Herring asked if officers would take the bag with Cashe’s belongings and hold it for safekeeping. Inside the bag, officers found a Glock .22 handgun and ammunition.
Later, police said they received another 911 call from someone reporting that Herring, her father and her children had been shot.
Police said Cashe drove away and randomly shot two bystanders at West 24th Street and South Marshall Avenue. The bystanders survived.
