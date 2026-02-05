Crews rescue cold-stressed manatees after Florida deep freeze

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two manatees are recovering from cold stress after being rescued in St. Petersburg last week.

Rescue teams pulled the animals from the water following a period of frigid temperatures in Florida.

The rescued manatees include a 290-pound female and a 310-pound male.

Cold stress is a significant health concern for manatees during the winter months, specifically when water temperatures drop below 68 degrees.

Wildlife agents reported that both manatees are responding well to their current treatment.

