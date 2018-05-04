0 Sanford math teacher accused of asking student to take off her jacket to touch her

SANFORD, Fla. - A Millennium Middle School teacher in Sanford was escorted from campus after a student accused him of some inappropriate behavior, according to a police report.

A school resource officer reported that the video showed the teacher unzipping the student's jacket and then fanning her stomach with his hands.

But the victim said that's not all that happened.

According to the incident report, math teacher Miguel Nieves took his first period class outside Friday to get some air since they were not testing.

The victim told the school resource officer that Nieves asked if she was hot in her jacket she was wearing.

She said Nieves asked her to take her jacket off, but she told him she couldn’t do that because her undershirt was in violation of the dress code, according to the report.

The victim said Nieves asked to see her undershirt and she refused, the report said.

When they returned to the building, Nieves and several students went to use the bathroom and get a drink of water. That's when Nieves allegedly unzipped her jacket, began to fan her stomach and said, “You need air.”



She returned to class and at the end of the period, the victim said Nieves called her over, zipped up her jacket and told her, “You are my favorite student. I love you,” according to the report.

Nieves denied the incident to the school resource officer, but was escorted from campus and placed on paid leave pending an investigation by the school district.

Sanford police have asked the State Attorney's Office to decide if criminal charges will be filed in this case.

