Sanford police looking for missing woman Latisha Floyd

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Officers said Latisha Denise Floyd was last seen near San Lanta Circle and Mellonville Avenue, Sanford, Thursday morning.

Floyd is not from the Sanford area but lives in Orange City.

Police are concerned due to Floyd’s mental health diagnosis, and consider her endangered.

Sanford police posted photos on social media of Floyd from Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing and endangered person Latisha Denise Floyd is asked to call the Sanford Police Department. Latisha was last seen in the area of San Lanta Cir and Mellonville Ave on October 17, 2024.



Full details:https://t.co/N3sR29MMsg pic.twitter.com/reB23TsBJv — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) October 17, 2024

Floyd is 5′04″, weighs 198 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red/burgundy sweatshirt with the letters BCC on the front, blue jeans, and carrying a white backpack.

Anyone with information on Floyd’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group