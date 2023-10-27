Sanford teen murder suspect faces judge

SANFORD, Fla. — One of two teens accused of killing 16-year-old Jamarcus Parker faced a judge in Seminole County Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened Sunday in the parking lot of the Stratford Point Apartments in Sanford.

18-year-old Jackie Irving Jr. is charged with first degree premeditated murder.

17-year-old Princeton Postell who is also facing the same charge and is waiting to be brought back from the Volusia County Jail.

Irving is being held without bond. Channel 9 also learned in court today that Irving was out on probation for an arrest on grand theft auto and fleeing from law enforcement charges out of Volusia County from February, when the shooting happened.

