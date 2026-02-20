Saturday: Farm Share to host food giveaway in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Residents in and around DeLand will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The giveaway is in partnership with the First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.

The Feb. 21 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at:

724 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida 32720

The event will be drive-thru style and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Farm Share event on Feb. 21 Farm Share will host a food distribution with First Presbyterian Church of DeLand on Feb. 21 (Farm Share)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group