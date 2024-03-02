Saturday: SCPS hosts teacher career fair in Altamonte Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers wanted!

Recruitment is underway for the 2024-2025 school year in Seminole County.

Seminole County Public Schools will host Teacher Career Fair on Saturday, March 2.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Brantley High School auditorium in Altamonte Springs.

District officials said school administrators from each school site will be interviewing and offering on-the-spot teacher contracts

for instructional critical shortage areas, which include:

English/Language Arts

Middle & High School Science

Middle & High School Mathematics

Guidance Counselors

Middle & High School Reading

World Languages & ESOL

Elementary Education

Under Represented Minorities

Mark you calendars for the teacher fair!

Organizers also said they’re looking to fill exceptional student educator positions in these areas:

Physically Impaired

Speech and Language Impaired

Varying Exceptionalities

Physical Therapists

School Psychologists

Autism

Hearing Impaired

Intellectually Disabled

Visually Impaired

Emotionally Behavior Disabled

Occupational Therapists

SCPS said a bachelor’s degree can lead to a career as a certified teacher.

Lake Brantley High School is located at 991 Sand Lake Road, Altamonte Springs, Florida, 32714.

For more information about the career fair and to schedule an interview, click here.

