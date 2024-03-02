Saturday: SCPS hosts teacher career fair in Altamonte Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers wanted!
Recruitment is underway for the 2024-2025 school year in Seminole County.
Seminole County Public Schools will host Teacher Career Fair on Saturday, March 2.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Brantley High School auditorium in Altamonte Springs.
District officials said school administrators from each school site will be interviewing and offering on-the-spot teacher contracts
for instructional critical shortage areas, which include:
- English/Language Arts
- Middle & High School Science
- Middle & High School Mathematics
- Guidance Counselors
- Middle & High School Reading
- World Languages & ESOL
- Elementary Education
- Under Represented Minorities
Organizers also said they’re looking to fill exceptional student educator positions in these areas:
- Physically Impaired
- Speech and Language Impaired
- Varying Exceptionalities
- Physical Therapists
- School Psychologists
- Autism
- Hearing Impaired
- Intellectually Disabled
- Visually Impaired
- Emotionally Behavior Disabled
- Occupational Therapists
SCPS said a bachelor’s degree can lead to a career as a certified teacher.
Lake Brantley High School is located at 991 Sand Lake Road, Altamonte Springs, Florida, 32714.
For more information about the career fair and to schedule an interview, click here.
