Saturday: Soaring ‘feels like’ temps and slow-moving storms on tap

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for another hot and steamy day across Central Florida.
Afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 90s.
Orlando is expected to see a high temperature of 94°, but it’s going to feel a lot hotter than that, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.
Heat index values will soar to between 103° and 106° in the Channel 9 viewing area.
As for rain, Crimi said widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.
Storms could move slowly and lead to heavy rain totals.
Some locations in Central Florida could see from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.
