Saturday: Soaring ‘feels like’ temps and slow-moving storms on tap

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for another hot and steamy day across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 90s.

Orlando is expected to see a high temperature of 94°, but it’s going to feel a lot hotter than that, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to flight with overnight launch

Heat index values will soar to between 103° and 106° in the Channel 9 viewing area.

Saturday forecast WFTV (WFTV staff)

As for rain, Crimi said widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storms could move slowly and lead to heavy rain totals.

READ: Remembering Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams: ‘We won the lottery when you picked us’

Some locations in Central Florida could see from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

Saturday forecast WFTV (WFTV staff)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group