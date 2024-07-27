WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to flight with overnight launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After being grounded for about two weeks, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket finally resumed flight early Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the rocket after a mishap during a west coast Starlink launch in early July.

SpaceX recently submitted a report to the FAA and took corrective action to resume launches.

READ: FAA gives SpaceX clearance to resume launch of Falcon 9 rocket

Liftoff from Kennedy Space Center happened at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to flight during overnight launch from Space Coast (SpaceX)

SpaceX confirmed that the rocket’s upper stage booster completed its second engine burn to place it in the final deploy orbit.

The rocket sent 23 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, which will expand the company’s internet service across the globe.

Falcon 9 returns to flight and delivers 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit pic.twitter.com/lLUk0ADIwY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 27, 2024

During a briefing on Friday for NASA’s upcoming Crew-9 mission, Sarah Walker, SpaceX’s Director of Dragon Mission Management, explained what happened during the July 11 launch.

Walker said there was an oxygen leak caused by a crack in a line attached to a pressure sensor.

The leak caused “excessive cooling” of engine parts, which left the rocket without enough fuel to burn properly.

SpaceX and NASA reported they have figured out a work-around to the issue.

READ: NASA and SpaceX prepare for Crew-9 Launch

A Falcon 9 is expected to launch Crew-9 astronauts Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, and Stephanie Wilson and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the International Space Station no earlier than Aug.18.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group