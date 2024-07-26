FAA gives SpaceX clearance to resume launch of Falcon 9 rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After recently grounding SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the Federal Aviation Administration gave clearance Thursday for the rocket to resume flight.

The rocket was grounded after an anomaly during a July 11 Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The FAA’s green light came after SpaceX submitted its mishap report to the FAA.

It confirmed there was an oxygen leak within the insulation around the upper stage engine during its first burn.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center early Saturday.

Liftoff is set for 12:21 a.m.

Thanks to the pace we’ve been able to launch, we’re able to gather unprecedented levels of flight data and are poised to rapidly return to flight as soon as Saturday, July 27 → https://t.co/DvO0z1NbUm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 25, 2024

