Remembering Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams: ‘We won the lottery when you picked us’

ORLANDO, Fla. — A celebration of life for Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams was held Friday afternoon at First Baptist Church of Orlando.

Williams, who died July 17 at the age of 84, was known as the “godfather of Orlando basketball.”

He brought the Magic to life in 1988 when they became the latest expansion franchise in the NBA.

More than just bringing the Magic to Orlando, Williams was a great family man as he had 19 children, 14 of which were adopted from four different countries.

From Magic ownership, to former players, to his own family, all who spoke at the service gave a heartwarming tribute to Williams.

“We won the lottery when you picked us. Dad, you were everywhere, always there reading a book, but always at our games saying ‘atta boy, got get ‘em,’” Peter Williams, son of Pat.

