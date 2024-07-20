Central Florida Spotlight pays tribute to Orlando Magic’s Pat Williams

ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, Channel 9 is remembering the career and legacy of Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams in the Central Florida community.

Channel 9 Anchor Greg Warmoth has spoken with Williams multiple times since they both arrived in Orlando in 1986.

On Sunday, there will be a special edition of Central Florida Spotlight.

It will take a look back through Williams’ career and the years leading up to launching the Magic.

Former players and community leaders will speak, including old interviews with Williams.

“It was all because of his work, his promotion,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “Everyone likes to refer to Pat as a dreamer. I like to refer to Pat as a doer. He was the ultimate promoter, and he did whatever to get to his vision, to his goal.”

The special tribute to Pat Williams will air this Sunday on Channel 9 at 12:30 p.m.

