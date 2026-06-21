Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, you can expect afternoon highs to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with the heat index feeling like it’s around 98-103°.

No heat advisory is in effect today. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a 40% chance of rain.

Sunday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Expect storms to likely begin earlier in the day, with midday showers and storms forming along the west coast sea breeze and then moving eastward into the afternoon and evening.

Most of the region can expect rain between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Isolated heavy rain and strong thunderstorm wind gusts are possible today. As we approach the upcoming workweek, it will become hotter and drier during the first half.

Mid 90s or high with rain chances dropping to 20-30%

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group