0 School administrator didn't report allegations of sexual misconduct at charter school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An administrator at Orlando Science Charter School did not report allegations of sexual misconduct at the school and the school board can’t do anything about the violation of the law.

In March, Jaelen Alexander resigned after he was confronted about allegations by students that he was sending them nude photos.

But it wasn’t until parents brought concerns to a school resource officer that police learned about the failures by the administration.

“While they took action on the employee which is commendable, their own policies, state law are clear to what their actions should have been,” said Woody Rodriguez, of Orange County Public Schools.

A school resource officer was told about the allegations 30 days after Alexander resigned.

Police questioned him and he was arrested.

Treasa Jacobs was troubled after she learned the charter school was applying for another contract with the district at the same time. But the attorney said that may not have mattered.

“You probably couldn’t have used that information against them then, but regardless, you can’t even take any action for their failure to follow the law by one of their administrators or principals and that’s the part that will be troubling when you read it,” Rodriguez said.

Jacobs indicated that she will go to the commissioner of education and even the governor on the matter.

That could mean a change in contracts with the charter schools or even trying to change the law.

