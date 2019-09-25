Days before trial, accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd changes his mind, wants cases combined

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Days before his first of two murder trials is supposed to start, court records show accused cop-killer Markieth Loyd has changed his mind about having his trials held separately.
Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December of 2016 and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017.
His trial for the death of Dixon is scheduled to start Friday. But after requesting and getting a judge’s approval to have both trials held separately, court records show Loyd changed his mind.
Loyd and his lawyers are expected to appear in court Friday to ask that the judge try both cases at the same time.
Loyd is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail. He is charged with first degree murder in both killings, and is facing the death penalty if found guilty.
