Markeith Loyd found competent to stand trial; murder trials won't be consolidated

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer was found competent to stand trial Friday during a competency hearing.
Judge Leticia Marques reviewed the findings of a court-appointed psychiatrist and agreed.
Related Headlines
Read: Sheriff: Woman caught on video forcing emaciated dog into trunk arrested for animal abuse
"He was aware of where he was, who the parties of the courtroom were," she said. "He followed my directions, he gave his version -- albeit a truncated one -- of what happened the day of the shooting."
Marques also denied a motion to consolidate the murder trials during Friday's hearing.
Read: 'They are heartbroken': Coast Guard suspends search for firefighters missing at sea
Loyd's competency was drawn into question earlier this month based on a motion filed by his lawyer, Terry Lenamon, and Loyd's pattern of courtroom outbursts and rants.
Investigators said Loyd fatally shot Sade Dixon in December 2016 and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017.
Loyd is also accused of killing @OrlandoPolice Lt. Debra Clayton in January of 2017. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/rAhCn3es0B— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) August 23, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}