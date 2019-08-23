0 Sheriff: Woman caught on video forcing emaciated dog into trunk arrested for animal abuse

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman caught shoving an emaciated dog into the trunk of a car was arrested on felony animal abuse charges Thursday, the Brevard County sheriff said.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the woman, identified as Sara Perry, 27, had just left a Brevard County animal shelter when she was caught on camera forcing the dog into the trunk. Ivey said shelter workers said Perry had come in the shelter asking for them to take the dog or euthanize it.

Shelter workers told authorities Perry got angry when they told her that the shelter was full and that they don't euthanize pets for owners. That's when the sheriff said the woman left the shelter and forced the dog into the trunk of the car.

READ: Deputies: Man steals rare $17K dog from Seminole County breeder, heads to Michigan

Temperatures on Thursday were in the 90s at the time of the incident.

Ivey said when they tracked Perry down and assessed the dog, they found it was visibly emaciated and had not been cared for.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Ivey said the dog was taken into the care of the sheriff's animal care center where veterinarians said the dog was malnourished and in poor health.

Perry was arrested Thursday and charged with felony animal cruelty. Ivey said he personally walked Perry into the Brevard County Jail. He said such a crime "can only be attributed to someone who has zero compassion for animals and quite frankly shouldn't be allowed to own a plant let alone a pet."

Ivey used Perry's arrest as a warning to others.

"If you harm an animal in Brevard County, we'll put your butt straight in jail and do everything legally possible to make your life just as miserable as you made that pet's life," he said.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.