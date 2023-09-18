‘A sea of dead fish’: Significant fish kill in the Indian River Lagoon concerns residents

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, there were reports of another fish kill in the Indian River Lagoon.

Residents near Sunset Park in Indialantic shared images of various species of fish dead in the lagoon.

“It was a sea of dead fish all the way out,” Kristine Henry said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Henry reported a smaller fish kill to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission earlier this month.

Channel 9 reached out to Brevard County Natural Resources, and we were told the nearest continuous monitoring station showed a significant algal bloom that peaked last week.

That bloom has been decreasing over the past eight days.

Officials said that as the bloom decreased, it lowered the oxygen level in the lagoon each night.

The conditions were especially poor the last two nights.

