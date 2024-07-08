Search continues for second person of interest in Rio Pinar Fatal Shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators want to know who pulled the trigger against an Orange County man early Sunday morning.

It happened in the Rio Pinar neighborhood, along Sapphire Lane. It was a family gathering attended by multiple children.

Law enforcement officers were initially looking for two persons of interest, but one of them has now been identified as the cousin of the man who was hosting the party.

Channel 9 spoke with the homeowner as he pointed to the bleach marks left on the pavement in front of his home. “This is where my friend fell, waiting for help,” said Danry Archaga, in Spanish. The area now at the center of a criminal investigation.

Investigators were called to the Rio Pinar neighborhood for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds to his foot and forehead.

The victim was identified as Carlos Daniel Benegas Colindres. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Channel 9 obtained a doorbell camera video from a neighbor who lives near where the crime happened. In the footage it is possible to hear people screaming in the background, before several law enforcement vehicles come around.

Archaga, who lives with his three children said the party was a family celebration. “My sister was visiting. She was going back to Honduras, so we brought food, and cake,” he said. Colindres and Archaga were friends for decades; both moved to the United States in the 2000s from their native Honduras. Carlos Colindres leaves behind 6 children. So far, no one has been arrested.

