Seasonal delivery driver, 2 others accused in Lake Mary package-stealing scheme

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A seasonal UPS delivery employee and two others were arrested in connection with a package-stealing scheme, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.
Surveillance video shows uniformed delivery driver Okoye D. Manley, 28, delivering packages to a home on Dellcrest Place in Lake Mary, deputies said. Investigators said Manley texted his co-conspirators, who arrived at the home eight minutes later.
The homeowner witnessed the act while reviewing surveillance video and called authorities.
Deputies said Tanjinka Wright, 31, was arrested on charges of stealing the packages off the porch. Dekeria Wright, 26, was the getaway driver and was also arrested, deputies said.
The trio was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on multiple felony charges, including burglary of an occupied structure.
Tanjinika Wright had been listed November 30 on an SCSO “Weekly Wanted” post in connection with a separate, unrelated case, detectives said.
Porch Pirates Busted! Three suspects, including a seasonal delivery service worker, are facing felony charges in connection with a scheme to steal packages. A Lake Mary man Thursday witnessed the theft via home surveillance and reported it. #WeAreSCSO, #fraudpreventionfriday pic.twitter.com/TmlYU5Oode— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) December 14, 2018
