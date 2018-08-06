0 SeaWorld makes splash with second quarter earnings

ORLANDO, Fla. - After several years of disappointing attendance numbers and earnings, SeaWorld is once again making splash.

The second quarter earnings released Monday show attendance and revenue are up at the theme park.

SeaWorld had been losing customers since the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" raised questions about the company's treatment of killer whales and its trainers.

The recent good news caused stocks to soar almost 20 percent. Total revenue is up almost 5 percent over the same period in 2017.

Net profits were more than $22 million, which is a far cry from the $175 million loss in 2017.

Attendance to SeaWorld's theme parks jumped 4.8 percent over last year.



“We believe that these results were driven by our new strategic pricing strategies, new marketing and communication initiatives and a positive reception of our new rides attractions and events,” SeaWorld CEO John Reilly said.

SeaWorld officials said not only are there more visitors coming through the gates, they're spending more money inside the park, too.

Spending per visitor went up by 6 ½ percent over last year.

