Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday boosts firearm sales in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The inaugural Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday in December boosts firearm sales at Rieg’s Gun Shop & Range, where customers can purchase firearms, camping, and hunting gear tax-free.

Manager Patrick Freitas notes a 15-20% increase in firearm sales during the holidays, and the tax holiday provides additional incentives for buyers.

Attorney Joe Castrofort warns against gifting firearms to prevent illegal straw purchases, noting it’s a felony to buy a gun for someone else to bypass background checks. Castrofort emphasizes that giving a firearm entails responsibility, as the giver may be questioned if the recipient is deemed unsuitable to hold the weapon.

Freitas suggests creating a bill of sale and performing a background check on the recipient to confirm legality.

When purchasing a firearm as a gift, it is important to consider federal shipping laws, regulations for out-of-state purchases through licensed dealers, and parental consent requirements for minors. Experts recommend giving a gun shop gift card instead, allowing the recipient to buy the firearm themselves and thereby avoiding legal complications.

