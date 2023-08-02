Second hospital in Flagler County opens to patients

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The second hospital in Flagler County opened to patients on Wednesday.

AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway is located between U.S. 1 and Belle Terre Parkway at 1 AdventHealth Way. The hospital is 8 miles north of AdventHealth Palm Coast, which recently marked two decades of caring for the Flagler County community.

The 158,000-square-feet hospital has 100 beds, surgical suites, cardiac catheterization labs for heart-related conditions, and endoscopy suites for digestive health issues.

Officials said the hospital will employ between 300 to 500 team members, in addition to the 1,100 at the current hospital location in Palm Coast.

