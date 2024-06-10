See Central Florida’s largest minority-owned businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

This week, Orlando Business Journal highlights Central Florida’s minority-owned businesses by 2023 local revenue.

The top five companies combined for over $100 million in local revenue and employ over 450 in the region. The top five is dominated by the construction industry, but the full list features staffing companies, marketing firms and beauty salons.

The top minority-owned companies by local revenue are:

Albu & Associates Inc.

Verity Construction Co.

Competitive Edge Partners & Consulting LLC

Exterior Walls Inc.

D&A Building Services Inc.

