See how local workers use the latest tech to handle Cyber Monday surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers are expected to spend over $14 billion online this holiday season, with Amazon’s fulfillment centers in the Orlando area playing a crucial role in processing these orders.

One of these centers, a 250,000 square foot facility, handles up to 50,000 packages on a normal day, with numbers approaching 90,000 on Cyber Monday.

The center specializes in same-day deliveries, ensuring packages reach customers’ homes within five hours of being ordered.

“People here understand that the peak season, holiday season, is a busier time of year,” said Daniel Brown, the Outbound Area Manager. “They understand it’s gonna be a lot, a lot of going on pieces. So you just kind of feel the buzz.”

The fulfillment center employs 400 people who work alongside robotic shelves that process orders and deliver them to workers for packing.

Once packed, the packages are sent down a conveyor belt to self-sorting chutes that bundle them for specific routes.

Contractors then pick up the packages and roll them out to the car for delivery.

From the moment a human hand touches the order, the entire process takes just 11 minutes.

Brown mentioned that working at the facility has changed his perspective on online orders, realizing the personal touch involved in packing and shipping each package.

Popular items being shipped from this facility include kitchen appliances, pet food, and Amazon Echos.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group