See inside Central Florida’s newest aquarium

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach area has opened its first aquarium, offering an interactive educational experience featuring animals from both land and sea.

The 55,000-square-foot building opened earlier this year at International Speedway Boulevard and Nova Road.

The Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest Adventure allows visitors to explore up to 40 separate exhibits, including a 100,000-gallon shark exhibit.

Read: Orange County schools offer vaccine clinics this month; Here’s when

The aquarium also includes a12,000-gallon stingray touch pool and habitats for alligators, frogs and lizards.

Throughout the day, the aquarium will have an animal meet and greet with reptiles.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Photos: A massive aquarium officially open in Daytona Beach

“We’re excited that this moment has arrived,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The destination’s first aquarium is going provide another great must-do experience when visiting Daytona Beach area.”

Phase 2 for the exhibit will be “The Rainforest”, scheduled to open in 2025 and feature multiple species like sloths and tropical birds.

Read: Going Places: New exhibit takes off at Orlando Science Center

The Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest Adventure is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here more information about the attraction

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group