Orange County schools offer vaccine clinics this month; Here’s when

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools and the Department of Health will offer on-site TDAP vaccines for students.
TDAP vaccine can prevent tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough).
Vaccinations will be offered at all middle schools in Orange County.
Schools will start giving out vaccines on Monday, March 4.
The first schools that will be holding the vaccine clinic on March 4 are Apopka Middle, Kelly Park K8, Piedmont Lakes Middle, Wolf Lake Middle.
Schools that will have the vaccine clinic on March 5:
- Avalon Middle
- Corner Lake Middle
- Timber Springs
- Wedgefield K8
Schools that will have the vaccine clinic on March 6:
- Discovery Middle
- Legacy Middle
- Roberto Clemente
- Union Park Middle
Schools that will have the vaccine clinic on March 7:
- Bridgewater Middle
- Hamlin Middle
- Horizon West Middle
- Water Spring Middle
Schools that will have the vaccine clinic on March 8:
- College Park Middle
- Glenridge Middle
- Howard Middle
- Maitland Middle
Click here to see the rest of the middle school list.
