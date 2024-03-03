Orange County schools offer vaccine clinics this month; Here’s when

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools and the Department of Health will offer on-site TDAP vaccines for students.

TDAP vaccine can prevent tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough).

Vaccinations will be offered at all middle schools in Orange County.

Schools will start giving out vaccines on Monday, March 4.

The first schools that will be holding the vaccine clinic on March 4 are Apopka Middle, Kelly Park K8, Piedmont Lakes Middle, Wolf Lake Middle.

Schools that will have the vaccine clinic on March 5:

Avalon Middle

Corner Lake Middle

Timber Springs

Wedgefield K8

Schools that will have the vaccine clinic on March 6:

Discovery Middle

Legacy Middle

Roberto Clemente

Union Park Middle

Schools that will have the vaccine clinic on March 7:

Bridgewater Middle

Hamlin Middle

Horizon West Middle

Water Spring Middle

Schools that will have the vaccine clinic on March 8:

College Park Middle

Glenridge Middle

Howard Middle

Maitland Middle

Click here to see the rest of the middle school list.

